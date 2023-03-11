FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Memphis (Tenn.) University School Class of 2024 three-star defensive lineman Dion Stutts.

Stutts, 6-3, 265, committed to the Hogs while on an unofficial visit to attend Arkansas’ Prospect Day. He spent both Friday and Saturday at Arkansas. He announced his decision on Twitter Saturday. Afterward he talked about why he chose the Hogs at this time.

“After the visit from these past two days I decided why should I wait any longer?,” Stutts said. “I knew where I wanted to go and that was Arkansas so I committed.”

Stutts also talked about the highlight of the visit.

“My highlights of the day were being able to watch the Hogs practice and watch their film session,” Stutts said. “It gave me a look of what’s life like as a football player there.”

At Arkansas, Stutts will play for Deke Adams on the defensive line and that pleases him.

“I think of Coach Adams very highly,” Stutts said. “He stuck with me every step of the way and always checked up on me. Without him constantly checking in and talking to me, I don’t think Arkansas would’ve truly felt like home.”

He also had offers to Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Louisville and others. In nine games in 2022, Stutts had 28 tackles, 12 for loss and a quarterback hurry. Stutts also addressed if he would be taking visits to other schools.

“As for any upcoming visits…I’ve canceled them all because I’m now fully committed to Arkansas,” Stutts said. “WOO PIG!”

Stutts is the second commitment for Arkansas in the Class of 2024. He joins Leeds (Ala.) defensive lineman Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 250. Stutts has a 5.7 grade with Rivals.com

Click here for his highlights.