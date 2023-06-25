FAYETTEVILLE — Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville Class of 2024 four-star linebacker DJ Barber has narrowed his decision down to three schools following a weekend official visit to Fayetteville.

Barber, 6-0, 221, has his choices down to Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn. Following the visit, the talented linebacker provided feedback on the official visit.

“It went extremely well,” Barber said. “I had a great time up here with the Arkansas staff and some of the players. They made me feel welcome up here. It made me feel like it’s really hard to not choose them.”

Barber has already been to Georgia Tech this month on an official visit. As a junior, Barber had 145 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 15 sacks and intercepted two passes. He plays at same high school as Arkansas commitment Tevin Metcalf and target JacQawn McRoy. Barber emphasized that the decision will be between the three previous schools he listed.

“A final decision is probably going to come sometime soon,” Barber said. “I can say it’s down to Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss.”

Barber listed some thoughts that will help him determine where he’s going to commit and spend the next 3-5 football seasons.

“I’d probably say the most important thing to me out of this whole process is the overall relationship,” Barber said. “You’re picking somewhere you want to be for the next 3-5 years of your life, you want to make sure you’re somewhere that has good people, good morals and you’ve got good relationship so you enjoy coming in to work for them every day.”

Barber talked about where Arkansas plans to use him if he chooses them.

“They’ve told me I’m going to play Mike linebacker in the middle,” Barber said.

Click here for highlights.