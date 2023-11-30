FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Dodge City (Kan.) Community College tight end Greg Genross to the Class of 2024.

Genross, 6-7, 230, was Arkansas’ top target at the position and took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of the FIU game. Genross was impressed with everything about the Hogs,

“The visit was very nice,” Genross said. “Definitely a big difference in facility wise from JUCO. The environment was nice, the people were nice. I liked it and enjoyed it.”

The Jayhawk Conference released its all-league teams recently and Genross was the first-team tight end. He has caught 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. Originally from The Bronx in New York and John F. Kennedy High School, Genross has offers to Mississippi State, Houston, West Virginia, New Mexico State, Troy, Texas State and Utah State in addition to the Razorbacks.

Genross had one priority above all other things when it came to choosing a college.

“Honestly, I’m looking for somewhere I can play,” Genross said. “I’m a JUCO kid so I’ve only got two years left.”

Arkansas’ tight ends have combined to catch 33 passes for 484 yards and five touchdowns this season. Genross thinks he would be a good fit.

“Yes sir,” Genross said. “I feel I could make a lot of big things in this offense.”

Morgan Turner was his lead recruiter and will be his position coach at Arkansas.

Genross was offered by Arkansas on Nov. 8 and is a midterm graduate. He joins Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, 6-5, 315, as recent additions to the class.