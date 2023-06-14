FAYETTEVILLE — Pulaski Academy Class of 2026 offensive lineman Evan Goodwin made a good impression on observers at the Arkansas Lineman Camp on Wednesday.

Goodwin, 6-6, 290, didn’t play in 2022 because of the transfer rule as he went from Benton to Pulaski Academy. But Goodwin looked good on Wednesday and talked about his camp experience afterward.

“I’ve got to say today went pretty well,” Goodwin said. “I learned a lot thanks to all the assistant coaches and coach (Cody) Kennedy at the Arkansas facilities. I thought it was a very useful camp as far as learning.”

Goodwin felt the things he learned on Wednesday will help make him better in 2023 and beyond for the Bruins.

“I do believe so,” Goodwin said. “Especially since I’m going against these more experienced guys, these junior and these seniors. They’re experienced in their craft and I think I can learn from them as much as they can learn from me.”

Kennedy coaches the offensive line at Arkansas and made a good impression on Goodwin.

“I think coach Kennedy is outstanding,” Goodwin said. “I think he’s very funny and very good at what he does.”

Goodwin’s eyes lit up when asked what an offer to the Razorbacks would mean for him?

“An offer to Arkansas would mean not only would it put less stress on my parents, but it would be one of my biggest dreams,” Goodwin said. “Not only because Arkansas has a fantastic engineering program, but also because they have one of the best football programs in our state and country.”

The linemen camp was inside the Walker Pavilion. Goodwin loved the facilities the football team has and offers to recruits.

“I’ve got to say these are the nicest facilities I’ve ever seen in person,” Goodwin said.

At Pulaski Academy, Goodwin will play for a former Razorback in Anthony Lucas. He talked about what it means getting to play for Lucas.

“Not as much as it means to play for him, but his team,” Goodwin said. “He’s just a fantastic person and the most genuine guy I can ever think of. I would do anything for that man.”

Click here for a highlight.