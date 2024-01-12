FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another former player from an SEC school with the addition of Florida safety Miguel Mitchell.

Mitchell, 6-1, 215, played in 24 games the past two years for the Gators. In 2023, he had eight starts in the 11 games he played. He had 37 tackles, 19 solo, 0.5 for loss, two pass breakups and an interception.

Mitchell visited Arkansas last Thursday and Friday. He also considered Memphis, Tulane and LSU among others. Mitchell entered the Arkansas visit not knowing what to expect but fell in love with the place.

“It’s more than I expected, I’ll say that,” Mitchell said. “The facilities are pretty nice, that’s one thing that stood out to me. I’d never been to Arkansas, never talked to them out of high school or anything like that. It’s just something new, just something I came over to look at.”

Mitchell played high school football at Oxford (Ala.) High School. He credited Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson, Arkansas’ secondary coaches along with Travis Williams, the defensive coordinator, for him landing with the Hogs.

“I feel like I’ve made a pretty good relationship with Coach T-Will and Coach Wilson, me and him have a prior relationship at Florida,” Mitchell said.

Arkansas has how 13 signees from the portal. All will go through spring drills.

Arkansas’ Transfer Portal Additions:

Taylen Green, QB, 6-6, 221, Boise State

Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB, 6-2, 228, Utah

Jordan Anthony, WR, 5-10, 160, Texas A&M

Andreas Paaske, TE, 6-6, 255, Eastern Michigan

Keyshawn Blackstock, OL, 6-5, 315, Michigan State

Fernando Carmona, OL, 6-5, 315, San Jose State

Addison Nichols, OL, 6-5, 327, Tennessee

Anton Juncaj, DL, 6-3, 275, Albany

Xavien Sorey Jr, LB, 6-3, 220, Georgia

Marquise Robinson, CB, 6-2, 195, South Alabama

Doneiko Slaugther, DB, 6-0, 190, Tennessee

Miguel Mitchell, S, 6-1, 215, Florida

Matthew Shipley, K, 6-1, 190, Hawai’i