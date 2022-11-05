FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson will announce his college decision Sunday at 3 p.m.

Henderson, 6-3, 235, has narrowed 45 offers down to five schools. The five finalists are Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn.

Arkansas offered Henderson on Jan. 22. He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas both on Jan. 22 and then March 12.

Henderson and Leeds are 10-0 on the season. Leeds defeated Fairfield 39-13 in the playoffs Friday night. They will now take on Scottsboro on Friday, Nov. 11.

At this time, Arkansas has no commitments in the Class of 2024. Henderson would be the first and would be an outstanding start for Deke Adams and the defensive staff at Arkansas.