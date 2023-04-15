FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson has committed to Arkansas while visiting for the final spring scrimmage.

Wilson, 6-3, 195, was offered by Arkansas on March 4. He becomes the first pledge in his class for Arkansas. He also was offered by Pitt, Illinois and UCA.

As a sophomore, Wilson completed 143 of 245 passes for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns. He rushed 84 times for 530 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wilson is also a standout on the hardcourt and then in baseball where he’s a pitcher and outfielder.