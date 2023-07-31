FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson committed to Arkansas on April 15 becoming the first pledge in the Class of 2025.

On Saturday, Wilson returned to Arkansas for the Hogwild Hangout. Wilson, 6-3, 185, talked about the highlights from Saturday.

“The biggest highlight was just really getting to see some new recruits, some new guys are now on my radar to help recruit,” Wilson said. “Being the leader of the 25 class it’s just really exciting to see some new people.”

Some 2025 recruits who aren’t committed anywhere attended the event. Wilson talked about some he spoke with.

“Now I’ve met Devin Harper,” Wilson said. “He’s a tackle from Shreveport. I’ve already talked to several people about him. There is (defensive end) Alex Shieldnight. He’s from Wagoner, Oklahoma. I really got to hang out with Devin. He was in my group. He’s huge. Him being the No. 1 offensive tackle in Louisiana I will definitely try to stay in touch with him.”

On Saturday, Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly became the second 2025 commitment for the Hogs.

“It was great,” Wilson said. “Really just want to keep the guys in-state. You want to keep them home. Whenever it comes down to it if you are from in-state you will be fighting harder than someone from say New York.”

Saturday’s visit was different than a regular football visit. Wilson talked about some of the things the recruits did on Saturday.

“It was fun,” Wilson said. “We drove around. There was a scavenger hunt. We drove around on some golf carts. That was fun. Got to be in a group with different people. I wasn’t with just the quarterbacks. I was with Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson. They were all in my group and it was fun getting to hang out with them.”

Collins and Henderson are Class of 2024 defensive ends committed to the Hogs. Wilson talked about his plans for the fall.

“I’m really trying to get to as many games as I can to be honest,” Wilson said. “I want to try and bring some friends. Try to get some other people a new experience. Try to bring my brother and little sister they love being up here. They couldn’t make it this time, but I will definitely try to get up here as much as I can.”

In 2022, Wilson completed 143 of 245 passes for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns. Wilson also rushed 84 times for 530 yards and seven touchdowns.