FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed.

Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him.

“Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being up there. We got there and got situated. They gave us a tour of the facilities. We got a tour of the weight room. We went to the team meeting room. They showed us the indoor football field, which we had already been to, but they took us above to where I had seen up there from a camp, but I had never been up to the weight room. It was very nice.”

Arkansas has a new offensive coordinator in Dan Enos. Wilson talked about his interaction with Enos on Saturday.

“I had a short, probably 2-3 minute conversation with him,” Wilson said. “He said he had seen my highlights and he’s heard about me. He’s heard good things. We talked about basketball and a little baseball. I got a picture with him.

“I think he’s a good guy. I think he’s a good coach. He really develops good quarterbacks. He has Brandon Allen in the NFL and is a good pro-quarterback developer.”

Among the other activities for the recruits was getting to attend the Arkansas, Ole Miss basketball game. Wilson liked the atmosphere.

“It was great,” Wilson said. “We sat in the student section. I really like the student involvement. They’re just upbeat and energetic.I think they have great fans.”

As a sophomore, Wilson completed 143 of 245 passes for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed 84 times for 530 yards and seven touchdowns. Wilson talked about his strengths as a quarterback.

“I think I’m a good pocket passer,” Wilson said. “I think I can throw it well on the run. I can escape the pocket whenever I need to. I think I have good leadership and control of the team. I have a strong arm. In my opinion, I have good accuracy and I’m a good leader.”

Wilson already holds offers from Illinois and UCA. He has plans for a busy upcoming summer.

“I’m not sure (about more Prospect Day visits),” Wilson said. “I play basketball right now. I’m sure I will go to several camps in the summer. I will probably go down to TCU, down to Baylor where I went last summer, maybe Kansas State and Oklahoma and I will be back up at Arkansas.”

Wilson isn’t going to rush a decision with two more years of high school football ahead of him.

“I’m just going to let it play out,” Wilson said. “Feel whatever is right and I will make my choice when I feel it’s right.”

Click here for highlights from sophomore season.