FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson was among the top campers at Arkansas on Sunday.

Wilson, 6-3, 185, committed to the Razorbacks on April 15. That followed a sophomore season when he completed 143 of 245 passes for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns. He rushed 84 times for 530 yards and another seven touchdowns.

Wilson talked about how the camp went for him.

“It was great,” Wilson said. “It’s great to be back up here getting some coaching experience from my future college QB coach.”

He got to work with Dan Enos for the first time. Enos will be his position’s coach when he gets to Fayetteville.

“He’s very specific and fundamental,” Wilson said. “I really like that he takes time to work with everyone. If you are doing something wrong he will come correct you. He won’t let you just mess up.”

You like he actually teaches you how do it right and not just say you are doing it wrong?

“Yes sir,” Wilson said. “He’s really trying to get us developed to go to the next level. That’s why I like Arkansas.”

Wilson said his commitment to the Hogs is strong and he’s glad of the decision. He also talked about going to help the Hogs recruit.

“I will,” Wilson said. “I saw some here today that I liked. I will probably talk to the coaches about them. Get their name out there.”

Wilson also has offers from Pittsburgh, Illinois and Central Arkansas. In addition to football, Wilson is also a standout in basketball and baseball for the Mustangs.

Click here for highlights.

Click here for camp photos.