FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added former Tennessee offensive lineman Addison Nichols to its Class of 2024.

Nichols, 6-5, 327, is expected to play center at Arkansas. He officially visited the Hogs this past weekend. He chose the Hogs over Clemson and Georgia Tech.

“The visit went great,” Nichols said. “It was extremely impressive. I learned a lot more than I expected from this place. There’s a lot around. I didn’t know there was so much growth and business here. The program and the school outside of football is extremely impressive. Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Eric) Mateos they are fantastic guys and fantastic coaches. They’re super impressive.”

He played in 12 games this season and two as a freshman in 2022. He is the seventh recruit, third offensive lineman, to commit to the Hogs from the transfer portal.