FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continued its hot streak on Saturday with a commitment from Western Kentucky safety A.J. Brathwaite.

Brathwaite, 6-0, 195, is the third recruit from the transfer portal to commit since Friday evening. He joins Louisville tight end Francis Sherman, 6-3, 234, and Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Keivie Rose, 6-3, 303, on the commitment list.

He battled injuries in 2022 following an outstanding 2021 season. Injuries limited him to eight games in 2022 with 17 tackles, 12 solo, one for loss and an interception.

In a 2021, Brathwaite started all 12 games. He had 64 tackles, two for loss, a sack, two pass breakups, one interception and a forced fumble. His best output of the season came against Indiana when he totaled 15 tackles, including a sack and a forced fumble, all of which earned him C-USA Defensive Player of the week.

He played in four games in 2018 as a true freshman thus retaining his redshirt season. He then played in 13 games in 2019 and 11 in 2020. He started against UCA in 2019 and came off the bench against the Razorbacks to record one tackle in a 45-19 win.

He played high school football at Miami (Fla.) Central. He committed to Florida International on May 8.

He played in four games in 2018 as a true freshman thus retaining his redshirt season. He then played in 13 games in 2019 and 11 in 2020. He started against UCA in 2019 and came off the bench against the Razorbacks to record one tackle in a 45-19 win.

Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now Class of 2023

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

Enrolling in Late May, Early June

Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia

Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland

Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas

Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati

Francis Sherman, TE, 6-3, 235, Louisville

Keivie Rose, DT, 6-3, 303, Louisiana Tech

A.J. Brathwaite, S, 6-0, 195, Western Kentucky