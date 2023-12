FAYETTEVILLE — New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross wide receiver Krosse Johnson was offered a scholarship by Arkansas earlier today and signed immediately.

Johnson, 5-11, 170, was offered by Bobby Petrino, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator. He chose the Hogs over Louisiana, Tulane, Indiana and Texas Tech.

He runs a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and 10.54 in the 100 meters.

He is the 17th high school signee for the Hogs.