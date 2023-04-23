FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added North Texas redshirt freshman tight end Var’Keyes Gumms to the Class of 2023.

Gumms, 6-3, 230, officially visited the Hogs this weekend. He made his decision known following the visit.

“I chose Arkansas because, back to the community and back to the football team in general, I feel like it’s a perfect fit,” Gumms said. “They need tight ends here. It’s a tight end-heavy offense, it’s not too far from home and it’s still in the South.”

He entered the transfer portal on March 23. Gumms was a second-team Freshman All-America in 2022. He played in 14 games with six starts. Gumms caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. He talked more about the visit.

“I loved the visit,” Gumms said. “I love the people in Arkansas. I loved the fans. I feel like I can play a real big role here at Arkansas, not just build the football team but build the community too, to get things back rocking. I see the potential if games start being won around here. I see the potential of the fan base, of the community, and even the football staff.”

The Razorbacks have Luke Hasz, Nathan Bax, Ty Washington and Shamar Easter on scholarship at tight end. Gumms will be the fifth.

“I know they have tight ends coming behind me, but they said they need a tight end right now, so basically I feel good about the situation,” Gumms said.

Since entering the transfer portal, Gumms has picked up offers from Colorado, Utah, California, Oregon, FAU, BYU and West Virginia in addition to the Razorbacks.

Gumms played high school football at Houston (Texas) Dekaney. He had 33 receptions for 506 yards and three touchdowns in nine games during his senior season. In addition, he finished with 678 receiving yards on 45 receptions with seven touchdowns in 23 varsity games played for Dekaney.

Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, DE, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

Enrolling in Late May, Early June

Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia

Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland

Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas