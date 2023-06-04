FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has a scholarship remaining in the Class of 2023 and it very well could go to Clayton (N.C.) wide receiver Dazmin James.

James, 6-2, 185, was at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend. As a senior, James caught 43 passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 27 times for 321 yards and four touchdowns. The Hogs offered him while on his official visit. James talked about the Arkansas visit.

“The visit was really good,” James said. “Great people down here. When they did the woo call that was great. When we went to JJs and went and took pictures in the uniform. That was great. We went on the field. The stadium is beautiful. And we went to Ruth’s Chris last night. The food there was amazing. Luckily we didn’t have to pay and then after that we went out with a few players. They were really cool.”

James ran track for the first time this season and recorded a 10.46 in the 100-meter dash.

“It’s just the beginning though, I’m getting stronger, faster,” James said.

James also met with the track coaches while at Arkansas.

“I will be able to do it.” James said. “Just have to lock in with school and everything and then make it happen.”

He was hosted by Andrew Armstrong and Isaiah Sategna on his official visit. Arkansas is battling NC State and Liberty for him. He talked about where the visit to Arkansas puts the Hogs.

“This is setting the bar really high,” James said. “I got more visits coming up. Tomorrow I’m going to NC State and then I’m going to Liberty as well tomorrow. Then I’ll be staying at [the state of North Carolina] after graduation.”

James talked about when a decision could come.

“It will definitely be by the end of the month,” James said.

If James comes to Arkansas he will be coached by Kenny Guiton.

“He’s a great guy,” James said. “He’s funny, laughing, joking. Everything like that He’s a really great guy.”

