FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is going to the transfer portal for a possible offensive lineman, Mason Lunsford, who is a grad transfer from Maryland.

Lunsford, 6-7, 305, entered the transfer portal on Feb. 18. He announced his decision on Twitter.

“I want to thank the University of Maryland and the entire Maryland community for giving me a shot to play football at my dream school. I want to thank the endless amount of people who helped me get here and anyone that has helped me throughout these past four years. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility left.”

Lunsford signed with Maryland in the Class of 2019. He played high school football at Olney (Md.) Good Counsel. He has started 25 of a possible 26 games the past two seasons.

He appeared in two games in 2019. He appeared in three of five games in 2020 including his first start at right guard in the final game of season against Rutgers. He moved to left guard in 2021.

In addition to Arkansas, Lunsford has offers from Buffalo, Tulane, Louisville, Houston, James Madison University and Charlotte.

Arkansas hired Dan Enos as its new offensive coordinator after he spent the past two seasons in same capacity at Maryland.

The Hogs have nine scholarships remaining. They signed 10 scholarship transfers at midterm.