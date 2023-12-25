FAYETTEVILLE — Consensus four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw from Hoover (Ala.) High School has committed to Arkansas.

He has close to 30 offers and had narrowed his choice down to Arkansas and Clemson after eliminating Alabama, Auburn and others. Shaw, 6-1, 216, announced his decision today on social media. He took an official visit to Arkansas the June 16-18 weekend.

Shaw is the nation’s No. 8 linebacker with 247Sports and No. 14 with the 247Composite. He is the No. 38 linebacker nationally with On3. Rivals rates him the No. 17 linebacker in the nation. ESPN rates him the No. 6 linebacker nationally, The majority of the recruiting services have him among the Top 200 recruits nationally regardless of position.

Shaw is the 17th commitment from a high school recruit in Arkansas’ Class of 2024.

Click here for commitment video.