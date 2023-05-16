FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Butler County (Kan.) Community College defensive back Chris Rhodes.
Rhodes, 6-0, 183, committed to Arkansas on Tuesday following an unofficial visit on Monday. Rhodes played in four games for the Grizzlies before suffering an injury. He finished with eight tackles, seven solo and an interception.
Rhodes signed with South Dakota State in 2021, but after one year transferred to Butler County with the intention of attracting offers Power 5 schools. Arkansas, searching for defensive backs, provided that opportunity.
Arkansas now has two scholarships remaining in the Class of 2023.
Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now Class of 2023
Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina
Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College
Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green
Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida
John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt
Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri
Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida
Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor
Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor
Enrolling in Late May, Early June
Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia
Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland
Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas
Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati
Francis Sherman, TE, 6-3, 235, Louisville
Keivie Rose, DT, 6-3, 303, Louisiana Tech
A.J. Brathwaite, S, 6-0, 195, Western Kentucky
Chris Rhodes, DB, 6-0, 183, Butler County (Kan.) Community College