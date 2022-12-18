FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed punter Owen Lawson from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.

Lawson, 6-1, 180, visited Arkansas on Saturday and accepted the preferred walk-on offer from the Hogs’ Scott Fountain and Sam Pittman. At Arkansas, Lawson will compete with Max Fletcher for the job. Fletcher and Reid Bauer both saw extensive action this season, but Bauer has since entered the transfer portal.

At Coffeyville this season, Lawson punted 67 times averaging 40.5 yards per punt. He was able to put 24 inside the opponent’s 20, eight was fair caught and also eight touchbacks. He missed his only field goal attempt and was perfect on three point after touchdowns.

Lawson played high school football at Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst. He joins Warren tight end Maddox Lassiter, 6-4, 230, Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith, 6-6, 265, and Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris, 6-2, 190, as a preferred walk-on pledged to the Razorbacks.

Arkansas will face Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 4:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN.