FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has managed to keep it all in the family landing Birmingham (Ala.) Parker Class of 2024 three-star cornerback Tevis Metcalf.

Metcalf, 5-10, 178, is the younger brother of TJ Metcalf, who signed in December and went through spring drills. He announced his decision on Saturday.

Metcalf chose the Hogs over finalists Auburn, Colorado and Georgia Tech. He’s the ninth commitment for the Hogs in the Class of 2024 and fourth of the weekend.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Dion Stutts, DL, 6-3, 265, Memphis University School, Tenn.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Birmingham Parker, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 5-11, 160, Aledo, Texas