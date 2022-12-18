FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen two recruits drop off the commitment list thus far today as Wednesday’s early signing period draws nearer.

Eudora (Kan.) four-star tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 235, decommitted following a weekend visit to Kansas. Hamm had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 14, 2021. But Dowell Loggains, his key recruiter, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Hamm posted on Twitter he will be committing within the next week.

In addition, Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater three-star defensive tackle Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 320, flipped his commitment to Auburn following a weekend visit there. Johnson had committed to Arkansas earlier this summer on June 26.

Arkansas now has 21 high school recruits committed and a trio from the transfer portal. Arkansas had other commitments visit schools this weekend.