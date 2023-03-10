FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host another big Prospect Day on Saturday and also will have some recruits watching upcoming practices including today’s second spring drill.

Among the recruits who will make their way to Fayetteville in coming days is two key quarterback targets for the Class of 2024. On Saturday, Montgomery (Ala.) St. James four-star KJ Jackson, 6-3, 215, will be at the Prospect Day. Jackson has Arkansas, North Carolina and others high on his list of schools. As a junior, Jackson completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards, 42 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He rushed for 171 yards and six touchdowns.

On Monday, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star quarterback Air Noland, 6-3, 195, will be at Arkansas on an unofficial visit. Noland has well over 30 offers from schools all over the nation. As a junior, Noland completed 236 of 323 passes for 4,095 yards, 55 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 156 yards and six more touchdowns.

A trio of key recruits who were at Arkansas in January will be at Arkansas today. They are Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin four-star athlete Noreel White, 6-0, 170, and Memphis (Tenn.) University School three-star defensive end Dion Stutts, 6-3, 265. Both are Class of 2024 recruits. The Razorbacks are recruiting both extremely hard. Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor, 6-3, 280, is also going to be at Arkansas today to watch practice. Taylor has pulled in offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, UNLV, New Mexico State, Toledo and Memphis.

In addition to Noland on Monday, Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star Class of 2024 cornerback Braylon Conley, 6-0, 170, will be at Arkansas for an unofficial. Conley has over 30 scholarship offers and is being recruited by schools from all the major conferences.

On Saturday, several key 2024 recruits will be at Arkansas. Among them are Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star linebacker D’Angelo Barber, 6-0, 221. In addition, Durant (Okla.) four-star defensive lineman Xadavien Sims, 6-4, 275, will be present. Sims formerly played at Denison (Texas) High School and the Hogs were the first school to offer him. He has camped at Arkansas previously.

Sims’ former teammate at Denison is four-star safety Kenyan Kelly, 6-1, 180, who will also be at Arkansas on Saturday. Kelly has an offer from Arkansas as well as numerous others.

McKinney (Texas) is coached by former Razorback Marcus Shavers. They sent safety Christian Ford to Arkansas in the Class of 2023. On Saturday, two defensive backs from there will visit. Class of 2024 cornerback Ashton McShane, 6-0, 165, and 2025 cornerback Zadian Gentry, 6-0, 165, will visit. Gentry holds an offer from the Hogs and McShane could be one to watch to possibly gain an offer.

Duncanville (Texas) will also have two very talented defensive backs at Arkansas on Saturday. They are 2024 four-star Ka’Davion Dotston, 6-0, 180, and 2025 safety Tyren Pulley, 5-10, 180. Both have offers from Arkansas and Dotson is among the top defensive backs in the nation in 2024. That’s the same school that sent linebacker Jordan Crook and point guard Anthony Black to Arkansas.

Here’s other recruits slated to be at Arkansas on Saturday.

CB Tony-Louis Nkuba, 6-2, 175, 2024, Lewisville (Texas). Arkansas among his offers. Four-star recruit.

WR Dozie Ezukanma, 6-3, 185, 2024, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal/ Arkansas has offered as well as many others.

LB Jordan Burns, 6-2, 215, 2024, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy. Hogs have offered this four-star.

DL, Lance Jackson, 6-5, 250, 2025, Pleasant Grove (Texas). Younger brother of Arkansas’ Landon Jackson. Four star.

OL Tucker Kattus, 6-5, 285, 2025, Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier. One to watch for Arkansas offer on Saturday.

ATH Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 175, Bauxite. Very versatile and speedy athlete.

LB Kris Thompson, LB, 6-1, 215; DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, 6-3, 275; and S-ATH CJ Jimcoily, 6-3, 195. All from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy and all 2025. The Hogs have already offered Jimcoily and certainly the other two are on offer watch this weekend.

QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-2, 190, and OL Bear McWhorter, 6-4, 281. Both are from Cartersville (Ga.) Cass and in Class of 2026. Arkansas has already offered Bear.

WR O’Mari Johnson, 6-1, 170, Wesson (Miss.) Attendance Center. Class of 2026. Holds offers including some from SEC members. One to watch for Arkansas offer.