FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas still has six remaining scholarships to fill and will try to take care of two of those this week.

The Razorbacks will host Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Keivie Rose, 6-3, 303, beginning Wednesday for an official visit. On Thursday, Louisville tight end Francis Sherman, 6-3, 234, will arrive for his official visit.

Arkansas is seeking another interior defensive lineman and Rose would fill that void. The Hogs have landed Maryland’s Tank Booker, 6-4, 320, for one of those spots. Rose had 24 tackles in 2022 including 18 solo. He had two sacks and forced a pair of fumbles.

Rose entered the transfer portal on April 24 and the Razorbacks were the first to jump in with an offer. He also has offers to Miami, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Colorado, TCU and Ole Miss.

Sherman was a redshirt sophomore at Louisville this season. He played in all 13 games with two starts. He caught a 13-yard pass against Boston College. He is from Bay Village (Ohio). He started the Syracuse and Virginia games.

He played in all 13 games in 2021 as a reserve. In 2020, he played in nine games and caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown against Wake Forest. He put Louisville ahead in the third quarter 28-10 with a four-yard touchdown reception.

In high school, he was a tight end and defensive end for Bay Village. He entered the transfer portal on May 1.

Arkansas saw Jaden Muskrat, 6-3, 308, choose Auburn on Monday night where his former head coach at Tulsa, Phillip Montgomery is now the offensive coordinator. That leaves the Hogs still seeking an offensive lineman preferably someone who can play some center.

The biggest need remains the secondary. Florida State safety Travis Jay, 6-2, 202, would be a nice addition and has ties to Marcus Woodson. But there’s doubt he wants to go as far away as Arkansas to finish his career.

The Hogs are still in the mix for East Central (Okla.) defensive back Keonte Lusk, 5-11, 188. He has several offers including from the Hogs and Sooners plus many others. He finished with 29 tackles, 22 solo, two for loss, three interceptions, eight pass breakups a trio of forced fumbles and one forced fumble.

Delaware defensive back Amote’ Strothers, 6-2, 200, is a safety who has managed to work his name onto the Arkansas list to watch. He recently entered the transfer portal, but hasn’t picked up the big-time offers yet. He had 31 tackles, 22 solo, three for loss, a sack, one interception, a trio of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry in 2022.

A good option for the Hogs in the secondary if they can land him would be Grand Valley State’s Nyzier Fourqurean, 6-1, 185. In 2022, Fourqurean had 37 tackles, 28 solo, four interceptions and a fumble recovery. He’s committed to Vanderbilt, but the Hogs could still try to get a visit since he’s one of the best options in the portal.

West Liberty defensive back Shon Stephens, 5-10, 175, is another recruit who could be in the mix with Arkansas.

The Hogs are also known to be evaluating several wide receivers from the transfer portal as well.