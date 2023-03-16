FAYETTEVILLE — A trio of talented 2024 recruits are visiting Arkansas today to watch the scrimmage and meet the coaches.

Bryant four-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey, 6-5, 275, Denton (Texas) Guyer three-star wide receiver Josiah Martin, 6-0, 170, and Timpson (Texas) four-star wide receiver Terry Bussey, 5-11, 185, are all key Arkansas targets.

Lindsey has lined up several visits checking out schools among his 30-plus offers. Today, he will be checking out the Razorbacks. Deke Adams and the Hogs have made him one of the priority recruits in the state. Lindsey has been to Arkansas previously for Prospect Days and football camps. He has offers from schools all over the nation. Lindsey has been to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and LSU recently and plans to be at Miami on Tuesday.

Martin recently released his Top 12 schools. The dozen finalists are Arkansas, Baylor, Penn State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, California, Purdue, Mississippi State, TCU, Boston College, Houston and Tennessee. As a junior, Martin caught 60 passes for 878 yards and nine touchdowns. Martin had 28 offers before narrowing his list to a dozen.

Bussey does it all for Timpson. In 2022, Bussey completed 121 of 187 passes for 2,177 yards and 26 touchdowns. He rushed 184 times for 2,596 yards and 46 touchdowns. He had 115 tackles, five interceptions and returned four of them for a touchdown. Bussey also has approximately 30 offers.