FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is searching the transfer portal for a pair of interior defensive linemen and former Minnesota standout Trill Carter is on their radar.

Carter, 6-2, 300, will visit Arkansas this weekend. He’s already been to Illnois. In 2022, Carter started all 13 games making 19 tackles, 10 solo, recorded two tackles for loss and one 1.5 sacks. In four seasons, Carter had 55 tackles, 20 solo, 8.5 for loss, four sacks and an interception.

He was All-Big Ten honorable mention this past season. He also made the Big Ten academic honor team the past three seasons.

He played high school football at Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County until his senior season which is the same high school that produced outstanding linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul who is a redshirt sophomore at Arkansas. As a senior, Carter played at Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County which produced Arkansas tight end Tyrus Washington.

As a senior, Carter helped the team win a state title with four sacks and a forced fumble in the championship game. He was named MVP of state championship game.

Arkansas signed 10 recruits from the transfer portal at midterm. They have since added Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, 6-2, 170. In addition to interior defensive linemen, the Hogs are recruiting safety, nickel back types and a center from the transfer portal among other needs.