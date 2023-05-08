FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is still working to complete its roster for the 2023 football season.

At this time, the Hogs have six openings and have turned to the transfer portal for help to fill those spots. The specific needs for Arkansas are an interior offensive lineman, a defensive tackle and defensive backs. If an extra scholarship is remaining after that it would probably go for a wide receiver or simply best available player(s).

In an odd twist, if there is such a thing in recruiting any longer, North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms, 6-3, 235, committed to Arkansas once again. Gumms committed to Arkansas on April 23. Last week, he decommitted and took an official visit to California. However, on Sunday, he recommitted to the Hogs. In 2022, Gumms caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns.

Arkansas will get a midweek visit from Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Keivie Rose, 6-3, 303. In 2022, Rose finished with 24 tackles, 18 solo, two sacks and forced a pair of fumbles. In addition to Arkansas, Rose has offers from Missouri, Mississippi State, Miami, West Virginia, TCU, Ole Miss, Colorado and Virginia Tech. He’s from Henderson (Texas) High School.

Arkansas hosted former Bentonville West and Tulsa offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat this past Thursday and Friday for an official visit. Muskrat, 6-3, 308, seems to be down to Arkansas and Auburn. He got several offers after entering the transfer portal, but said Friday he isn’t sure he will take any more visits.

If the Hogs were fortunate enough to get Muskrat and Rose that would fill two of their remaining needs. The defensive back picture is still not clear since the Hogs have definite needs there, but still waiting to get visits.

Delaware safety Amonte’ Strothers, 6-2, 200, is on Arkansas’ list. Strothers finished with 31 tackles, 22 solo, three for loss, a sack, one interception, three pass breakups and single quarterback hurry. He is a true safety and nickel back. He entered the transfer portal on March 17.

The Hogs are among the many schools that have offered the East Central (Okla.) pair of Donovan Callis, 6-0, 160, and Keonte Lusk, 5-11, 188. They would be a big boost to the Arkansas secondary as well.

In 2022, Callis had 32 tackles, 17 solo, 1.5 for loss, two interceptions, a quarterback hurry, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and seven pass breakups. He has offers from Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Charlotte, Penn State, Georgia Southern, Murray State, Miami (Ohio), Utah State and Northwestern State in addition to the Hogs.

Lusk also had a good 2022 season. He finished with 29 tackles, 22 solo, two for loss, three interceptions, eight pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. In addition to Arkansas, Lusk has pulled in offers from Oklahoma, USF, Arkansas State, Miami (Ohio), Texas State, UNLV, Utah State, UTSA, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Washington State and Coastal Carolina.

One of the top tight ends in the transfer portal is former Arkansas State standout Seydou Traore, 6-4, 223. He left Arkansas State and transferred to Colorado, but is back in the portal again. Traore caught 50 passes for 655 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. He’s from London, England. Arkansas offered him last week after Gumms decommitted, but with him back in the fold would the Hogs take Traore if they could get him?

Arkansas has Luke Hasz, Shamar Easter, Ty Washington and Nathan Bax on scholarship at tight end. Gumms will make five and that is the number Sam Pittman has said he likes to have at that position. It’s doubtful the Hogs would still pursue Traore, but they could do a lot worse if they have an extra scholarship.

Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now Class of 2023

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

Enrolling in Late May, Early June

Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia

Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland

Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas

Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati