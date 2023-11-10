FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be hosting Auburn on Saturday, but also in attendance will be former Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock for an official visit.

Blackstock, 6-5, 315, entered the transfer portal on Oct. 24 following the firing of head coach Mel Tucker. Blackstock was the nation’s No. 1-rated junior college offensive lineman coming out of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College in the Class of 2023.

He chose the Spartans over Oregon, Tennessee, USC and Oklahoma out of Coffeyville. He played high school football at Covington (Ga.) Newton High School. He was competing for the left tackle position when he left Michigan State.

Blackstock was one of five Michigan State players who left the roster during the 30-day transfer portal window that was open when former coach Mel Tucker was fired in September. He took an official visit to North Carolina State during the Oct. 27 weekend.

Blackstock is familiar with Sam Pittman from his time as offensive line coach at Georgia. Blackstock has two years of eligibility remaining and Arkansas obviously hopes he spends them in Fayetteville. He has gained over 20 offers since entering the transfer portal.

The past 2-3 years Arkansas has recruited junior colleges sparingly, but that seems to have changed this year. With so many talented players getting overlooked out of high school due to schools recruiting the transfer portal harder it makes sense the junior colleges have talented recruits.

Among the junior college recruits Arkansas is known to have offered are Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College off317 yensive tackle Jaekwon Bouldin, 6-7, 350; Dodge City (Kan.) Community College tight end Gregory Genross, 6-7, 230; Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College wide receiver Joseph Young, 6-0, 190; Iowa Western defensive lineman Kemari Copeland, 6-3, 285; and Blinn (Texas) College defensive lineman Brien Taylor, 6-5. 270.

Bouldin’s team is still in the playoffs. He’s hoping to make an official visit to Arkansas for either the FIU or Missouri game. It depends on when his team is eliminated from the playoffs. He also has an official visit set to Mississippi State for the Dec. 8 weekend. He played his high school football at Canton (Miss.).

Genross and Dodge City will be at Independence (Kan.) Community College on Saturday. In seven games, Genross has 12 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Genross played high school football in the Bronx, N.Y., at John F. Kennedy. Among Genross’ offers, in addition to Arkansas, are Houston, Mississippi State, West Virginia and others.

Young has 21 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns this season. Young and the Red Ravens will host Garden City (Kan.) Community College on Saturday. Young is originally from Bryant. Lousiana Tech, New Mexico State and others are recruiting Young in addition to the Hogs.

Taylor likely has eliminated Arkansas barring a surprise move. He has taken or set official visits to Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma State and Tennessee.

Copeland and Iowa Western will be at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College on Saturday. He’s from Virginia Beach (Va.) Floyd Kellam High School. In 10 games, Copeland has 28 tackles, 14 solo, 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Copeland has a long list of offers including Tennessee.