FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another prize from the transfer portal with the addition of former Hillsdale (Mich.) College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, chose Arkansas over Iowa, Iowa State, Colorado and Purdue. He took official visits to each of his five finalists. He was at Arkansas on Thursday and Friday.

“It was great,” TeSlaa said. “This was the first school that I got to visit that was in the SEC. Just seeing all the bells and whistles they have here was awesome, but also getting a feel for their culture. Their coaching staff is incredible obviously. They get you hyped up but they also know how to talk about the program and the things that are important.”

As far as the bells and whistles at Arkansas what impressed you?

“It’s pretty sweet,” TeSlaa said. “I’m not going to lie to you I’ve been to Iowa, Iowa State. I was just at Purdue. The SEC is just a different beast so it’s cool to see what they have here.”

TeSlaa also noted Arkansas lost its top four in receiving from the 2022 team. That helped create a spot for newcomers.

In 2022, TeSlaa caught 68 passes for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns. For his career, TeSlaa caught 118 passes for 2,116 yards and 20 touchdowns. He owns a 41-inch vertical jump.

Arkansas’ Commitments From Portal

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor