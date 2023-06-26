FAYETTEVILLE — Decatur (Ga.) Columbia three-star athlete Jadan Baugh is impressed with the plan that Arkansas’ Jimmy Smith has in place for him.

Baugh, 6-1, 217, officially visited Arkansas this past weekend. Baugh talked about how the visit went afterward.

“I loved it,” Baugh said. “Everyone here they’re welcoming. They’re the same people you see and they’re the same people you’re going to get. I love that about Arkansas.”

Baugh committed to Arkansas on May 19. He’s an athlete, but recruited by Jimmy Smith to play running back. In 2022, Baugh had 27 receptions for 442 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 306 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception, two pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and one recovered fumble.

“To use me the same way as I play in high school,” Baugh said. “Move me around, throw out in the backfield. Play some receiver and actually hone in on running back too.”

How do you like that plan?

“I love it because I’m an athlete so I like doing multiple things and that actually makes the game better and fun for me,” Baugh said.

Baugh added that his mother also liked the visit. While Baugh is pledged to play for Smith it seems some running backs have opted for elsewhere since the Hogs have a very deep running back room.

“I love the competition,” Baugh said. “I know when I get up here I’m going to be pushed be at my best at all times and Arkansas is going to push. The running back room is definitely going to push me to become my best.”