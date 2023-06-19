FAYETTEVILLE — Aledo (Texas) Class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen committed to Arkansas on April 21.

Allen, 6-0, 160, was among the nine official visitors at Arkansas this weekend. He talked about how the visit went for him.

“It went great,” Allen said. “I like the facilities, just everything about the campus I like. I’ve already been out here to Is saw most of it, so it was just glad to get down here with the coaches and be around some of the players and experience how they go about things. It was just good being down here again getting to talk to the coaches and stuff.”

Allen was jokingly asked if he threatened teammate Chris Johnson Jr., another cornerback, if he didn’t choose the Hogs as well?

“Ah, a little bit,” Allen said smiling.

Johnson was also on an official visit to Arkansas. Plans to make his decision July 4. Allen said he was told Johnson during the visit.

“If he come down here we could be a great duo, you know,” Allen said. “We already go to school with each other, so we already got a little chemistry. I just feel like if me and him come as the corners were can kind of take over that defense a little more. I feel like we can make history for the Arkansas defense.”

Arkansas linebacker Jordan Crook was his player host. Allen was asked if he’s still pleased with his decision?

“Yes sir, really, really good,” Allen said.

This is the first time for Allen to come back since he committed to the Hogs. Anything different this time since he’s committed?

“I wouldn’t say that cause last time it felt like, I don’t know,” Allen said. “It just feels like a real big family. It just feel like they want me here. I just feel connected with all the coaches and stuff, so it don’t really feel different to me it feels the same.”

Allen is listed at various places 5-foot-9 or 5-10. It’s obvious he’s taller than that.

“I probably got a little taller, that’s what everybody saying,” Allen said. “Probably 6 foot.”

He said he weighs around 160, but maybe gained some weight after the way he got fed on his official visit.

“Oh, it was great,” Allen said. “They was feeding us a little too much though.”

Click here for official visit photos.

Click here for highlights.