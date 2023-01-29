FAYETTEVILLE — San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez gained his ninth offer on Saturday with the latest from Arkansas.

Perez, 6-1, 160, was among the top recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. He talked about the visit afterward.

“It was a blessing,” Perez said. “I got to visit with the coaches, the head coach, really good people.”

Perez talked about the highlight of the Prospect Day visit.

“The highlight was probably getting to meet the coaches,” Perez said. “Get to know them. I’ve never met any of them this was my first time to be in Arkansas.”

Kenny Guiton coaches the wide receivers at Arkansas and he made a strong impression on Perez.

“I like him,” Perez said. “He’s a nice guy with a good personality.”

It was the first time for Perez and his mother visit Arkansas. He gave a familiar response when asked if it was better than he anticipated?

“Oh yeah, of course,” Perez said.

As a sophomore, Perez caught 43 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 21 yards and a touchdown. He helped Brandeis to a 9-3 record.

“I think it went pretty well,” Perez said. “There’s some things you can touch up on, but next year.”

In addition to Arkansas, Perez holds offers from Baylor, Houston, Miami, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane and UTSA. Perez said he will take some visits in the spring and summer.