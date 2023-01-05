FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has made it clear the Hogs want to add a tight end from the transfer portal and a key target is former North Texas standout Jake Roberts.

Roberts, 6-5, 250, is one of four recruits who took official visits to Fayetteville that ended on Thursday. Following the visit, Roberts talked about how the visit went for him.

“It was awesome,” Roberts said. “The basketball game was super fun last night. Really great crowd. Shows the fans really care about Arkansas. Other than that it’s been top notch all the way around. The facilities and people. Coach Pittman has been great. I really enjoyed my time here.”

Roberts was in attendance when the Hogs downed Missouri 74-68 in basketball. He couldn’t believe how the fans were so into the game.

“Absolutely,” Roberts said. “It’s a Wednesday on Christmas break and it was a packed house and super loud. It was a really fun environment. Something that was really cool to see.”

Roberts told Hogville.net earlier in the process soon after receiving an offer from Morgan Turner, the new tight ends coach, how impressed he was with one of Pittman’s newest hires. He repeated that praise following the visit and after spending time with Turner.

“Very impressed,” Roberts said. “He knows his stuff. Everything I thought it would be and more. Coach Turner, I mean he’s been great. It’s been nice to be in-person and build a relationship with him. I feel good where that’s at. I really like Coach Turner.”

At North Texas this past season, Roberts caught 28 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns. In 37 games at North Texas, Roberts caught 43 passes for 541 yards and three touchdowns. Roberts gained a long list of offers following entering the transfer portal, but then narrowed it to three schools.

“I’m going to take the rest of my visits and then probably early next week is when I will make my decision,” Roberts said. “SMU and then Baylor. Wrap everything up Sunday then make a decision a day or two after.”

When Roberts was coming out of Norman (Okla.) North High School he was recruited by Arkansas’ Chad Morris, but wasn’t offered. He did attend two prospect days however.

“I’ve been here before so I kinda knew what to expect facility wise, but people wise and like the fans and staff that was way more than I expected,” Roberts said. “The facilities are great.”

