BENTON — Bryant Class of 2025 quarterback Jordan Walker was among the participants in Sunday’s Monster Camp.

Walker, 6-1, 206, ran a 4.7 in the 40-yard dash and a 4.4 in the shuttle drill. He talked about what he hoped to get out of this camp.

“There’s a lot of people in the house today, but just getting out here and getting better,” Walker said. “I’m looking forward to being one of those people today.”

As usual, Bryant won another state championship in 2022. Walker talked about how the season went for him.

“To me, it went fairly well,” Walker said. “It had its ups and downs. Being a young kid out there. It was a lot of pressure. The biggest school and high expectations for us, but I think I handled it well.”

Walker talked about the culture and atmosphere surrounding the Bryant program headed by Buck James.

“Just work every day,” Walker said. “That’s what we do. Just work every day. I mean we wake up at 5:30 every day, get in the weight room and then rest of it comes.”

As a quarterback, Walker talked about his strengths and the area he’s trying to make the most improvement.

“I can stretch the field with my arm and my leg,” Walker said. “I can make big plays. I keep plays alive.

“You don’t know what you don’t know. For me, I just need to learn the game more every day. That’s really what I’m working on this offseason.”

As far as the 2023 season Walker had a simple, but direct answer when asked how good the team can be?

“We will be as good as we make ourselves,” Walker said. “We have everyone on offense returning except for two offensive linemen and we do got a few spots to fill on defense.”

Walker has offers from UAPB, UNLV and Arkansas Baptist. Schools looking at him are UCA, Texas State, Pitt, Arkansas State and Memphis among others. Walker talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“The academic standards and of course the athletic program,” Walker said. “A place I feel at home. It’s also a family decision.”

Click here for highlights.