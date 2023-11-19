FAYETTEVILLE — Dodge City (Kan.) Community College Gregory Genross was one of two official visitors to Arkansas this weekend.

On Sunday following his visit, Genross provided feedback on how it went for him.

“The visit was very nice,” Genross said. “Definitely a big difference in facility wise from JUCO. The environment was nice, the people were nice. I liked it and enjoyed it.”

The Jayhawk Conference released its all-league teams this week and Genross, 6-7, 230, was the first-team tight end. He has caught 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. Originally from The Bronx in New York and John F. Kennedy High School, Genross has offers to Mississippi State, Houston, West Virginia, New Mexico State, Troy, Texas State and Utah State in addition to the Razorbacks.

“I definitely had a better season than last year,” Genross said. “Came in and put the hard work in. We ended up with a better record than last year.”

Genross, like most from junior college, has specific things he’s looking for in a college with one common theme at top of list.

“Honestly, I’m looking for somewhere I can play,” Genross said. “I’m a JUCO kid so I’ve only got two years left.”

Arkansas’ tight ends have combined to catch 33 passes for 484 yards and five touchdowns this season. Genross thinks he would be a good fit.

“Yes sir,” Genross said. “I feel I could make a lot of big things in this offense.”

Morgan Turner, who coaches tight ends, has made a good impression on Genross.

“Yes sir,” Genross said. “He’s a great dude.”

Who else are you considering in addition to Arkansas?

“I don’t know yet,” Genross said.

Genross was offered by Arkansas on Nov. 8 and is a midterm graduate.