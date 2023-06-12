FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer camped at Arkansas on Sunday and showed off his strong arm.

Archer, 6-1, 201, talked about how the camp went for him afterward.

“It was good,” Archer said. “I threw the ball pretty well. Coach (Dan) Enos, I like coach Enos a lot. He’s a great fit for the program.”

Following the 2022 season, Enos replaced Kendal Briles who was the previous offensive coordinator at Arkansas.

“I like both of them,” Archer said.

Archer and the Bulldogs are playing 7 on 7 this summer. They were at Alma earlier.

“We played and went 6-0,” Archer said. “I’m looking forward to playing some more 7 on 7. We were co-champs with Fayetteville because of lightning, but yeah I’m ready to play some more.”

At the camp on Sunday, Archer and Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson were both impressive.

“We were talking a bunch,” Archer said. “Grayson is good. We were really talking it up. He’s great. He’s a great quarterback and wish the best for him in the future.”

Archer played varsity football in 2022. The Bulldogs had a senior quarterback, but Archer gained some valuable experience. He helped lead the Bulldogs past Fort Smith Northside following an injury to the starter.

Archer completed 53 of 87 passes for 709 yards and nine touchdowns with only three interceptions. He rushed 22 times for 129 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition to Arkansas, Archer holds offers from Michigan, Missouri, Arizona, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Toledo, UNLV, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, New Mexico State, Kentucky, Louisville and Hawaii.