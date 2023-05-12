FAYETTEVILLE — Former Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Keivie Rose’s official visit to Arkansas that started on Wednesday ended Friday with the key target praising the Razorbacks.

Rose, 6-3, 303, gave the visit high marks and talked about the highlight.

“It was good,” Rose said. “How the family (atmosphere) was. The people here, small town, everything was good. Big SEC school.”

Arkansas plays in the SEC and the league is known as the best. Rose is very aware of what playing in the SEC could mean for him.

“Most definitely,” Rose said. “That was one of the things….that’s something I wanted to do when I got into the portal. It was good to see they have good players and they are on a path to winning.”

In addition to Arkansas, Rose has been to TCU and Miami on official visits. Any other trip planned or coming up?

“I don’t know yet,” Rose said. “We will see.”

Rose described what he’s looking for in a college.

“Somewhere that I can play my best, go against the best and then after football is a real big thing for me,” Rose said. “Getting myself to the next level and then thinking about after football. That’s some things I’ve really been thinking about during this process”

Deke Adams is his lead recruiter. The Arkansas defensive line coach has made a good impression on Rose.

“I love him,” Rose said. “He’s a really good man most of all. The most important thing is being a good man. I feel like he’s genuine and he’s real good. That’s even before football. He’s had a lot of years of football. Knowing what to do and putting a couple of guys in the league. He’s been great. He has been real good.”

Is there a timetable for your decision?

“I don’t, but it’s gonna be pretty soon,” Rose said. “I’m not a big social media guy.”

Arkansas is seeking another interior defensive lineman and Rose would fill that void. The Hogs have landed Maryland’s Tank Booker, 6-4, 320, for one of those spots. Rose had 24 tackles in 2022 including 18 solo. He had two sacks and forced a pair of fumbles.

Rose entered the transfer portal on April 24 and the Razorbacks were the first to jump in with an offer. He also has offers to Miami, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Colorado, TCU and Ole Miss.