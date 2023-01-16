FAYETTEVILLE — After seeing five of the top six receptions leaders from 2022 exit the program Kenny Guiton had to hit the recruiting trail.

Only running back Rocket Sanders returns among the top six in receptions. Sanders caught 28 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns for third on the squad. The top wide receiver returning from 2022 is Bryce Stephens who caught nine passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Both Jadon Haselwood (59-702-3) and Matt Landers (47-901-8) are headed to the 2023 NFL Draft. Tight end Trey Knox (26-296-5) as well as wide receivers Ketron Jackson (16-277-3) and Warren Thompson (12-178-2) headed to the transfer portal. Knox will play at South Carolina this fall while Jackson chose Baylor.

With that kind of departures it was important for Guiton, who coaches the wide receivers, to restock the room. That is something he has done in a very good way.

Guiton landed one wide receiver in the early signing period when Moody (Ala.) three-star Davion Dozier, 6-4, 195, inked with the Hogs. As a senior, Dozier caught 58 passes for 1,301 yards and 19 touchdowns. He will enroll at Arkansas in late May or early June.

The Hogs also added four wide receivers from the transfer portal. The Hogs picked up Texas A&M-Commerce’s Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 189; Hillsdale College’s Isaac TeSlaa, 6-4, 210; and Bowling Green’s Tyrone Broden, 6-7, 210. The Hogs also added former University of Memphis wide receiver Marlon Crockett, 6-4, 210, who was also a standout at Searcy and Cabot High Schools. Crockett will be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas.

All three scholarship additions from the transfer portal had big seasons in 2022. Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. TeSlaa had 68 receptions for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns. Broden grabbed 32 passes for 506 yards and seven touchdowns.

In addition to Stephens among the returning wide receivers, Jaedon Wilson caught three passes for 49 yards and Isaiah Sategna had a pair of receptions for 12 yards. True freshman Sam Mbake and redshirt freshman Landon Rogers are other scholarship wide receivers on the team.

The Hogs have some walk-on wide receivers including Dumas’ redshirt sophomore Chris Harris.