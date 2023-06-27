FAYETTEVILLE — Montgomery (Ala.) St. James four-star quarterback KJ Jackson enjoyed his official visit to Arkansas this past weekend,

Jackson, 6-3, 215, committed to Arkansas on April 9. As a junior, the left-handed quarterback completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 77 times for 171 yards and six touchdowns. Following the visit, he talked about how it went.

“It was awesome,” Jackson said. “Getting up here and deepening my relationships with everybody. Bringing my sister up here for the first time and watching her fall in love with the city. It was just amazing. I love everything about it. I can’t wait to be a football player here.”

Jackson is being active trying to get other recruits to join him with the Razorbacks.

“I did,” Jackson said. “I know there’s some linemen here we really wanted on board. A linebacker (DJ Barber) from my home state. Would be a shame if I can’t get him.”

Jackson is being viewed as one of the leaders in the Class of 2024. It seems to come natural for the talented quarterback.

“It’s a fun role to have actually,” Jackson said. “I love talking to guys and seeing where all they have been. No matter where they’ve been I tell them Arkansas is a better place because it truly is. The family atmosphere here. Coach (Sam) Pittman will take care of everybody and all the position coaches they love all their players and want them all to succeed.”

