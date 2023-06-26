FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Smith Southside Class of 2024 offensive guard Kobe Branham has committed to Arkansas.

Branham, 6-7, 330, announced his decision on Twitter Monday morning. The commitment came following an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. He talked about why he chose the Hogs.

“Coming from my hometown and I grew up a Razorback fan and distance (to home),” Branham said.

Arkansas offered Branham on March 12. One thing that immediately attracted him to Arkansas was Sam Pittman, the head coach, and Cody Kennedy, who coaches the offensive line.

“Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy are great guys,” Branham said. “They’re both O-line guys which helps out a lot. The facilities and dorm. Everything here is real nice.”

Branham took other official visits to Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and SMU while an unofficial to Texas A&M. He had a dozen offers in all. He talked about now having this decision behind him.

“It’s real nice,” Branham said. “Takes a whole bunch of pressure off my shoulders. I’ll be able to actually play football you know.”

Branham also is pleased with the fact now his parents won’t have to travel as far to watch him play college football.

“It will be good on them,” Branham said. “I think it will be a good choice.”

Branham was named after Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant. In the classroom, Branham owns a 4.0 grade-point average.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Jadan Baugh, RB-ATH, 6-1, 217, Decatur (Ga.) Columbia

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-7, 330, Fort Smith Southside

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-0, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Ahkhari Johnson, ATH-CB, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 160, Aledo, Texas