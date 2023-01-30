FAYETTEVILLE — Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau Class of 2026 wide receiver Dequane Prevo was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday.

Prevo, 5-10, 160, has been called “the best freshman in Texas” by Earl Gill, who has seen thousands of recruits through the years. Prevo was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period started today.

Following the visit to Arkansas, Prevo talked about how it went and what impressed him the most.

“The coaches, the relationship with them was good,” Prevo said. “The weight room, they said they’ve got one of the biggest weight rooms in the country with the length of it.”

At Arkansas, Prevo would play for Kenny Guiton, who coaches the wide receivers.

“Oh yeah, that’s my guy,” Prevo said. “I like him.”

Prevo, who has been timed at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, talked about where Arkansas stands with his recruiting now.

“I’m going to come back soon because I like it,” Prevo said. “I like it here and they like me.”

As a freshman, Prevo caught 33 passes for 601 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. Prevo also plays basketball and is a track standout as well at Liberty-Eylau.

Prevo has offers to Arkansas, Florida State, Oklahoma, USC, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UTSA, Arkansas State, FAU, Houston, Missouri and SMU.

