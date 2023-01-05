FAYETTEVILLE — Former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson was at Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday for an official visit.

The former Lancaster (Texas) standout was a four-star recruit out of high school. Johnson, 6-0, 193, talked about how the visit went.

“Good, real interesting,” Johnson said.

Johnson and the other recruits got to see the Arkansas basketball team rally from 17-points down to defeat Missouri.

“It was fun,” Johnson said.

While it was a basketball game instead of football the atmosphere still showed Johnson what it can be like to play for the Hogs.

“Yes it did,” Johnson said.

Johnson entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2. He didn’t offer much else into his recruiting intentions when asked who else he’s considering?

“I don’t want to say,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he will bring confidence to his new school. In 2022, Johnson had 16 tackles, including 12 solo, and a forced fumble for the Bears. In two years at Baylor, Johnson had 20 tackles, 15 solo, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Arkansas currently has five commitments from the transfer portal.