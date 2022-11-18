VAN BUREN — Van Buren Class of 2023 wide receiver Malachi Henry has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas.

Henry, 6-1, 185, attended the Arkansas game against LSU last Saturday and was given the offer. On Friday, Henry talked about what the offer means to him and his unofficial visit.

“It was pretty good,” Henry said. “I had a great time getting up there watching them compete against LSU which is a really good football team. It was an honor getting a preferred walk-on from them being an in-state kid and getting noticed by the big school in the state.”

Henry talked about what playing in the SEC would mean to him competing against the best athletes in the nation.

“That would mean a lot,” Henry said. “A lot of kids growing up they want to play on the biggest stage and make it there. The SEC is the biggest stage in college football. So that would mean a lot to me.”

Henry has some things he’s seeking in the college where he chooses to attend.

“Just developing me, myself,” Henry said. “Just getting to the best of my ability and see how far I can take it.”

As a senior, Henry played in eight games. He caught 53 passes for 821 yards and 12 touchdowns. Henry returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and had an 81-yard interception return for a touchdown. He talked about his senior season and how he feels it went.

“To be honest not as I planned or a lot of people around here planned,” Henry said. “But I still think I played to my abilities best I could.”

Henry is a three-sport standout for the Pointers. In addition to football, Henry also plays all over the court for the hoops team and is a center fielder in baseball. He said football is his favorite sport though and talked about his strengths on the gridiron.

“My strengths I would say is going getting the ball while it’s in the air,” Henry said. “I just have something inside of me that tells me go get it when it’s a jump ball or thrown pass by our quarterback or the other team’s quarterback.”

Henry also talked about what he feels is an area where he needs to improve the most.

“I would just say coaching,” Henry said. “I’ve never been coached up as a receiver if that makes sense. Just getting a specific receiver coach for my position. I think that would take everything in my game to the next level.”

Speaking of specific position coach, Henry worked with Arkansas’ Kenny Guiton at a football camp this past summer. If Henry chooses the Hogs then Guiton will be his coach at wide receiver.

“I mean I love him,” Henry said. “He’s a really, really good guy. As soon as he met me he knew of me already. I learned a lot from him just that one day at camp.”

Henry has offers from UCA, Murray State, the military academies, several Ivy League schools and Florida Atlantic in addition to numerous others. Henry is very strong academically and talked about how that is something his parents placed an emphasis on.

“I have a 27 on the ACT and a 3.95 GPA,” Henry said. “It has been stressed to me especially from my parent’s standpoint. The whole point of playing football at the next level is getting a free education. That is something my mom stressed to me since middle school. Trying to get that school paid for. Because education, at the end of the day, is what we’re going for.”

Henry also talked about a timeline for a decision on his college.

“I’m not signing at the early signing date in December, but I do want to make a decision in the month of December and sign in February,” Henry said.

