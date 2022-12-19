FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease has decommitted from Arkansas following a weekend visit to Texas A&M.

Tease, 5-11, 180, made the announcement on Twitter Monday.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with these amazing recruitment opportunities. Without him, none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank Coach Pittman, Coach Guiton and the entire Arkansas staff for putting in the time and effort to recruit me this past year. I want to also thank the amazing fans of Razorback nation as well. It’s been an enjoyable process to be committed to Arkansas, but after long talks and consideration, I am de-committing from the University of Arkansas. I will still be signing on Wednesday at 1PM CT in Nathan E. Harris Fieldhouse.”

Tease committed to Arkansas on July 4 and chose them over Notre Dame, USC and others at the time. But since them Tease has visited Texas A&M a couple of times. Oklahoma also was rumored to be more involved with him as well.

Arkansas now has 20 commitments from high school prospects and three from the transfer portal at this time. The early signing period begins Wednesday and runs through Friday.