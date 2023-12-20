By Drake Priddy

FAYETTEVILLE — Head Hog, Sam Pittman spoke with the press on the first day of the early signing period to talk about the current state of affairs of the Arkansas football program. Since the end of the not so ideal football season, Pittman and company have been hitting the portal hard and maintaining the commitments from today’s signees.

Of the 24 unfamiliar faces that will be on next season’s roster, two of them will be competing for the quarterback spot. Pittman was able to grab Boise State transfer Taylen Green out of the portal and sign four-star KJ Jackson out of St. James High School in Montgomery, Ala. With departure of senior quarterback and three-year starter, KJ Jefferson, it is not surprising to see a little shake up in the quarterback room.

Jackson, 6-3, 215 is the newest addition to the quarterback room after signing his letter of intent this morning. Jackson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 20 player in Alabama and the No.15 quarterback in the nation. During Jackson’s three years as a starter, he went 34-7 against opponents. As a junior, he led his team to the Alabama 3A state championship and earned MVP Honors. That same year, he was named the WSFA Fever Athlete of the Year and the Capital City Conference Player of the Year.

During Jackson’s 2023 senior campaign, he completed 147-of-259 passes for a 56.8 completion percentage for 2, 951 yards and 43 touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 665 yards on 147 carries averaging 4.5 yards per carry and collected 14 rushing touchdowns. Jackson held offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, and among many others.

Pitman is happy to add the young dual threat lefty to his quarterback room.

“Well, obviously we had KJ Jackson committed, and then Bobby (Petrino) comes,” said Pittman. “Some of the first things we did is look at who we’re recruiting because it’s now. Then we went back and saw who we had on the team.

“Coach (Petrino) and I spent a lot of time watching film together, whether it’s the ones we have or the recruits we’re trying to get. When he saw KJ Jackson, he said man this guy is athletic. He’s smooth. He’s got a quick release. He’s very accurate. And I said well if you like the tape, you’re going to love the kid. We went on a home visit and what a wonderful family. He’s 6-5. I mean, he’s a big man that can run and has a very, very strong arm.”

Green, 6-6, 221, is ranked as the No. 33 QB in the transfer portal rankings, and No.234 overall player according to 247sports. Green has led the Bronco offense over the last two years, produced an 8-5 record this year, and most recently the redshirt sophomore beat former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom’s UNLV Rebels in the Mountain West Championship 44-20.

During Green’s Boise State tenure, he completed 287-of-483 passes for a 59.4 completion percentage, collected 3,794 passing yards averaging 7.9 yards per pass, and threw 25 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. He finished his Boise State career with 136.3 passer rating.

Green also rushed for 1,024 yards on 164 carries averaging 6.2 yards per carry and collected 19 rushing touchdowns. His longest runs in a game were for 70 and 91 yards.

Green’s athleticism, player maker ability, and leadership are all the qualities that Pittman and Petrino were looking for in a portal player.

“Taylen, we had about five guys that we were on of quarterbacks in the portal,” said Pittman. “Bobby and I both wanted Taylen Green. That’s the guy that we decided to go after. Fortunately, we went after him. Obviously, I think we all know about his game that he had in the (Mountain West) Championship. He’s what we’re looking for athletically.

“KJ and him are similar. Talking about KJ Jackson and him are very similar. They throw the football and can run the football. I love his leadership. The quarterback’s job in my opinion is to make everybody around him, including the defense, better. I think he has that leadership. He’s got that aura about him that I think he’s going to really make everybody around him a better football player.”

With the addition of Green and Jackson, Arkansas adds to its already loaded quarterback room, that already has redshirt junior Jacolby Criswell and freshman Malachi Singleton in it. The Hill could be store if its first real quarterback battle in a long time.

Pittman plans on great competition right away between Green, Criswell, and Singleton, with Jackson jumping in the mix after high school graduation.

“Well, we’ve got to get the most reps so Bobby can see them live,” said Pittman. “So, we probably will start early. Two-spotting, it doesn’t have to be ones and freshmen and then twos and threes, it can be ones and whoever you want to look at on this field. We may or may not do that, but I’m assuming. It’s helped us in the past. I’m assuming we will. Obviously that battle, we’ve got three guys there in a battle. And KJ will get in here, and he’ll jump right in the middle of them, too. Each guy has to earn what they get, but we have to give them an opportunity to do that as well. So, we’ve got to figure all that out. We haven’t talked about that. I don’t even know if Bobby knows that we two-spot or not yet.”

Criswell saw action in four games this past season with blowout wins against FIU and Western Carolina and blowout losses against Auburn and Missouri. Criswell was believed to be the starter with the departure of Jefferson, but things are looking very unsure for his playing time.

During Criswell’s performances, he completed 17-of-27 passes for a 63.0 completion percentage. He threw for 143 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per pass for three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also toted the rock 23 times for 44 yards (adjusted for yards lost) and his longest run went for 60-yards.

Singleton did not see much of the field this but is a highly touted freshman out of Georgia. He was rated as a consensus four star, the No. 31 prospect in Georgia, and the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by rivals.

There is a big question mark surrounding who will be QB1 for the 2024 football season, but Pittman and Petrino will have plenty of options to choose from. But who will it be? Will it be one of the veteran quarterbacks like Green or Criswell? Or will it be between the young gun quarterbacks Jackson and Singleton?