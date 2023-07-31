FAYETTEVILLE — Hoover (Ala.) Class of 2024 safety Jeremy Cook has committed to Arkansas following an unofficial visit to attend the Hogwild Hangout.

Cook, 6-3, 195, chose Arkansas over Cincinnati and others. He committed on Saturday while he joined several other recruits at the Hogwild Hangout.

“It went good,” Cook said. “It was great. I loved it.”

Cook talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“I feel like Arkansas has everything I liked,” Cook said. “They are like the standard for me. They set the standard for me. It was just the best fit for me. They love me as a person and a player. They showed me a lot of love.”

Cook is the fourth recruit from Alabama to commit to Arkansas in the Class of 2024. Cook said that played a factor in him choosing the Hogs.

“Yes sir,” Cook said. “Definitely. They really tried to get me to Arkansas. They are a brotherhood already.”

He joins Montgomery St. James quarterback KJ Jackson, 6-3, 215, Leeds defensive end Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 250, and Pinson Clay-Chalkville cornerback Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 175, heading to Arkansas from Alabama.

Click here for commitment tweet.