FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day.

Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.

Crutchfield added the Arkansas offer to ones from Oklahoma, Kansas State, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Vanderbilt and Missouri. In eight games, Crutchfield caught 16 passes for 438 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 36 yards. On defense, Crutchfield had 27 tackles, 21 solo, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Brown helped lead Bentonville to the state playoffs again. He also holds offers from Purdue and Louisville. As a junior, Brown caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Bradford gained the Arkansas offer to go with ones from LSU, Florida State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Several talented prospects who already held offers from the Hogs such as Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, 6-3, 220, Benton running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, and Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer, 6-1, 193, were also present. White and Russell are Class of 2024 and Archer 2026. All hold multiple offers from schools around the nation.

Click here for Bradford highlights.

Click here for Brown highlights.