FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed San Diego (Calif.) St. John Bosco Class of 2026 defensive back Tay Lockett on Wednesday.

Lockett, 6-0, 175, has committed to Arkansas over offers from 40 other schools including basically all the national powers. Lockett attended Arkansas’ spring scrimmage on April 15. Click here for visit photo. Lockett talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Hogs.

“I chose the Hogs because of the program Coach (Sam) Pittman has already shaped it into, but because I know we can only get better,” Lockett said. “Another big reason I chose the Hogs was because all of my family lives in Arkansas. I get the ‘home’ feeling the minute I get around the coaches and players at the University of Arkansas.”

Lockett played his first game for St. John Bosco in the season opener which was a 42-22 win over Henderson (Nev.) Liberty this past Friday. They will travel to face St. Thomas Aquinas Saturday on ESPN2. He had 92 tackles, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and five recovered at University City his freshman season before transferring to St John Bosco. Lockett officially announced the transfer on June 18. Click here for transfer announcement.

Lockett is the first pledge for Arkansas in the Class of 2026. He’s a MaxPreps Preseason All-America. Click here for the story. Arkansas offered on March 4. Click here for offer tweet.

He chose the Hogs over offers from such schools as USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, UCF, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Auburn, UCLA and Miami among numerous others.

Will be live on ESPN2 Saturday. Game info.