FAYETTEVILLE — Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green had an outstanding visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Green, 6-6, 221, had a very good season in 2023 including leading Boise State to the Mountain West championship with a 44-20 win over UNLV in the title game. In that win, Green was 12-of-15 for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed eight times for 90 yards and two more touchdowns. Green talked about the official visit.

“It went great,” Green said. “Just loved the city, loved the coaches and I can really see myself here. I was a COVID baby so I couldn’t take any of my official visits, and it’s way better than Zoom. Definitely great hospitality and everything, I love it.”

While on his visit, Green got to interact with Bobby Petrino, Arkansas’ new offensive coordinator. He talked about how that went.

“It went well, just talking ball,” Green said. “His knowledge and his wisdom of the game, you see it. You see it from the first five minutes and you just learn the intricate details of everything, how you can step up your game. Whether it’s the few steps of your drop, it all starts with your footwork. He said it when we were watching film, the first clip, and I just knew. You could tell the experience and the evidence of him coaching so many quarterbacks, I like it.”

In 2023, Green completed 121-of-212 passes for 1,752 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed 78 times for 438 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2022 as a redshirt freshman out of Lewisville (Texas) High School, Green was named College Football News All-America Second Team. He completed 166-of-271 passes for 2,042 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 10 more scores.