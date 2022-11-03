FAYETTEVILLE — Warren Class of 2027 wide receiver Tayshawn Edwards will be among the recruits at the Arkansas-Liberty game on Saturday.

Edwards, 5-8, 137, is a speedy wide receiver much like many others who have gone on from Warren to the SEC. Edwards, despite just being in the eighth grade, already holds an offer from Ole Miss. Edwards talked about his first trip to Razorback Stadium and having seen the Hogs play in the past.’

“I have been to a game in Dallas, but I haven’t been to the stadium,” Edwards said. “I’m ready to meet people, the coaches and watch a good game.”

As with most football players around the state, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson along with receivers Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers have impressed Edwards.

“They are a big inspiration to me,” Edwards said. “Seeing them do that makes me want to do better.”

Warren has sent such receivers as Treylon Burks, Jarius Wright, Greg Childs and Chris Gragg to Arkansas. That has served as an inspiration for Edwards knowing so many former Lumberjacks have gone on to success at Arkansas.

“A lot,” Edwards said. “Makes me push myself every game to be better even more.”

Burks was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Edwards talked about the former Warren great getting the attention of NFL teams like that.

“It was good,” Edwards said.

With the Ole Miss offer from June 15 already known, Edwards talked about what an offer from the Razorbacks would mean to him.

“It would mean everything,” Edwards said. “A lot. I was raised in Arkansas, born in Arkansas and I would love it.”

As a wide receiver, Edwards talked about his strengths.

“Most definitely my route running,” Edwards said. “I love special teams too. I need to work on concentrating and catching the ball the most.”

Bo Hembree has had great success at Warren. Hembree has the Lumberjacks at 8-1 this season and his overall record with the school is a very impressive 235-57-1. Edwards, while still in junior high, has been helped by Hembree.

“He’s doing a great job,” Edwards said. “He talks to me, pushes me and makes me better. He talks to me about dominating and being great.”

Edwards isn’t the only great wide receiver coming up in Warren. Class of 2025 standout Antonio “AJ” Jordan, 6-4, 205, is one many schools will pursue.

“He is having a great season,” Edwards said. “I look up to him also.”

Liberty enters Saturday’s game ranked No. 23 while the Razorbacks are unranked. Do you think Arkansas will beat them?

“Yes sir I hope so,” Edwards said.

The junior high season is over for Edwards. He talked about how it went for him.

“It ended last Thursday,” Edwards said. “We ended out 4-4 and last Thursday I sprained my ankle and I’m on crutches now. I got it rolled up on.”

