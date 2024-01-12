FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added former Camden Fairview and Baylor offensive lineman Timothy Dawn as a preferred walk-on recruit on Friday.

Dawn, 6-2, 306, played for Eric Mateos, Arkansas’ offensive line coach, at Baylor. He played center and saw his first action in 2022 against Albany. Dawn was on scholarship at Baylor and chose the Hogs over Arkansas State and North Alabama.

Out of Camden Fairview, Dawn was a three-star recruit. He inked with Baylor over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Monroe, New Mexico, North Texas and Missouri.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining with Arkansas.